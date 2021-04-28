site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sharks-fredrik-handemark-bumps-down-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sharks' Fredrik Handemark: Bumps down to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Handemark was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Handemark hasn't seen NHL action since April 16. He has one goal and 14 hits in eight appearances overall with the Sharks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read