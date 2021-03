Handemark scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Handemark was in just his second NHL game, and he tallied his first goal at 15:03 of the third period. The 27-year-old Swede has joined a large group of forwards battling for playing time in the Sharks' bottom six. With no guarantee of future playing time, Handemark can be avoided in fantasy.