Sharks' Fredrik Handemark: Pens entry-level contract

Handemark inked a one-year, entry-level deal with San Jose on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Handemark started playing in the Swedish Hockey League back in 2013-14 but has been with Malmo for the previous five years. With the Redhawks, the 26-year-old racked up 45 goals and 82 helpers in 223 appearances. The undrafted center will make his North American debut ahead of the 2020-21 campaign and should compete for a roster spot for Opening Night, though a stint or two in the minors isn't out of the question.