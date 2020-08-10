Handemark agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Malmo Redhawks (SHL) on Monday but plans to rejoin the Sharks once NHL training camp starts, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With European leagues expected to start back up in the fall, many players like Handemark are signing contracts that will allow them to return to their NHL clubs ahead of the 2020-21 season. In 52 appearances for Malmo last year, the 26-year-old center notched 14 goals and 24 helpers and could certainly challenge for a spot on the 23-man roster.