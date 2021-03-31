Handemark was sent from the taxi squad to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, according to CapFriendly.
The 27-year-old center has a lone point in six games with the Sharks this year, and seven in 10 with the Barracuda. Handemark has sat out the last five games with the big club while on the taxi squad, and we'd expect that trend to continue in the final month of the season.
