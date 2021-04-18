site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Fredrik Handemark: Shuttled to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Handemark was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Handemark will continue to be in the mix for bottom-six minutes. The 27-year-old has one goal in eight appearances this season.
