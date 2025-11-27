Carriere posted a 22-save shutout in AHL San Jose's 3-0 win over Calgary on Wednesday.

Carriere has won his last three outings, but this was his first shutout of 2025-26 and the third of his AHL career. He's at a 2.48 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 11 appearances, as well as a 5-3-2 record. Carriere looks to be fourth on the Sharks' goaltending depth chart, with Jakub Skarek more likely to get a call-up should the NHL club need an emergency goalie.