Laroque signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.

San Jose selected Laroque in the fourth round of the 2021 Entry Draft. The 18-year-old defender spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with the WHL's Victoria Royals, racking up 10 goals and 52 points through 63 contests. He'll likely spend most, if not all of the 2022-23 season with AHL San Jose.