Romanov stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Romanov is now 0-6-0 through eight outings this season, including two losses to the Flames. The 25-year-old netminder simply hasn't gotten enough goal support -- the Sharks have scored no more than two goals in any of his eight appearances this season. He's added a 3.89 GAA and an .877 save percentage in 2024-25. Romanov is getting a long look late in the campaign, likely to evaluate if he'll be an option to serve as the Sharks' backup next season, potentially behind Yaroslav Askarov should the team let Alexandar Georgiev walk in free agency.