Romanov stopped 16 of 17 shots in relief of Devin Cooley in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.

Edmonton eased up after chasing Cooley from the game, though Romanov also put in a solid effort. The 24-year-old had a 3.14 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 29 AHL outings, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting much from him during his first taste of the NHL. It's unclear if Romanov will be given his first NHL start Thursday in Calgary.