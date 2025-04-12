Romanov stopped 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Romanov's quest for his first win continues, though he did a decent job of keeping this game close. He's allowed just 10 goals over his last four outings (three starts). Romanov is still 0-5-0 on the year with a 3.86 GAA and an .879 save percentage over seven appearances. He'll likely split the next two games with Alexandar Georgiev -- the Sharks wrap up their last road trip of the season with a back-to-back with stops in Calgary on Sunday and Vancouver on Monday.