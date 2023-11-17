Smith scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Smith has three points on the year, all of which have come over the last two games. His second-period goal was his first as a Shark. The 25-year-old has added 24 shots on net, 22 PIM, 25 hits and a minus-3 rating while playing in a fourth-line role over 15 appearances. Despite his uptick in offense, he's unlikely to sustain his scoring long enough to make an impact in fantasy.