Smith has a mid-body injury and a decision on if he will be in the lineup will be made after the pregame skate Friday versus New Jersey, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Smith was injured Thursday in Boston and it may have occurred during his fight with Trent Frederic late in the second period, as he did not play in the third. Smith has a goal, two assists, 29 PIM and 35 hits in 21 games this season.