Smith (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Coyotes, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Smith was hurt in the second period on a hit from Matt Dumba in the neutral zone. The 25-year-old Smith has filled a fourth-line role for most of the time he's in the lineup, so his absence won't make waves in fantasy. If he misses time, Alexander Barabanov is likely to return to the lineup.