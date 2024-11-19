Smith has been scratched for six of the Sharks' first eight games in November after sitting out Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The winger has just four appearances this season, earning no points with seven hits, 10 PIM, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating. Smith will likely have to wait for injuries to pop up before he'd have a chance at a steady spot in the lineup, and even then it's not a guarantee. The 26-year-old plays on the fourth line when he draws in, and his career high of seven points gives him minimal upside for any fantasy format.