Smith earned an assist, fired two shots on goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Smith saw just 5:55 of ice time Tuesday, but he was able to set up Mike Hoffman for a first-period goal. Entering Tuesday, Smith was averaging 8:44 of ice time per game. The 25-year-old continues to see a limited role on the fourth line, where he's contributed 23 hits, 22 PIM, 21 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances.