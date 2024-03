Smith posted an assist in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Smith picked up his first point in five games since he returned from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for two months. The 26-year-old winger has four points, 27 shots on net, 70 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 31 appearances. Smith's played almost exclusively on the fourth line and offers almost no upside for fantasy managers.