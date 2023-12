Smith (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Canucks, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Smith, who is considered day-to-day, was injured in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Arizona. In 26 appearances this season, he has registered three points, 33 PIM, 27 shots on goal and 45 hits. With Alexander Barabanov (illness) also unavailable to play, Jacob MacDonald could shift back to forward for Saturday's contest.