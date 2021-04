The Sharks recalled Pateryn to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Pateryn was acquired in a trade via Colorado on Saturday, and was immediately shuffled to AHL San Jose. Pateryn will get his first taste on the taxi squad with his new team, as he's posted two points in 11 total NHL games this season. The veteran could draw in for Friday's game against Minnesota, as he replaced Jacob Middleton on the taxi squad.