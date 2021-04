Pateryn registered an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Pateryn made a play to generate a rebound for Logan Couture to bury at 1:54 of the second period. The 30-year-old Pateryn has suited up for the Wild, Avalanche and Sharks in 2020-21. He's collected three assists, 13 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 17 hits and six PIM through 13 contests overall.