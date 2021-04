Colorado traded Pateryn and a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Sharks in exchange for Devan Dubnyk on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pateryn was acquired by the Avalanche in January as a depth blue line piece but hasn't been in a game since March 16. The 30-year-old has two points in 11 games with Colorado and Minnesota this season. If he gets into the Sharks' lineup, he'll likely skate in a bottom-four role.