Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Dealt to Sharks

Nyquist was acquired by San Jose from Detroit in exchange for a pair of draft picks, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Nyquist cost the Sharks a second-round selection in 2019 along with a conditional third rounder in 2020. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that Detroit will also retain 30 percent of Nyquist's salary. The Swede agreed to waive his no-trade clause to help facilitate a deal and will now move across the country, from Detroit to San Jose. The 29-year-old has 48 points this season while playing a career-high 18:05 per night. The Sharks travel to Boston Tuesday, with Nyquist likely to debut versus the Bruins, a team he's racked up five points against in three prior meetings this season.