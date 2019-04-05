Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Deposits game-winning goal
Nyquist tallied a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
Nyquist's goal put the Sharks ahead late in the second period, and they would not relinquish that advantage. Nyquist has nine points in 18 games with the Sharks, struggling to keep up the pace he set early in the year with the Red Wings when he had 49 points in 62 appearances. Altogether, his 58 points (21 goals, 37 helpers) in 80 contests represents a career high.
