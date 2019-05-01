Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Dishes two assists

Nyquist posted a pair of helpers and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Nyquist has managed a goal and five helpers in 10 postseason games this year, after earning 60 points in 81 regular-season games. Nyquist's line with Logan Couture and Timo Meier had eight points in Tuesday's contest to help the Sharks establish a 2-1 series lead.