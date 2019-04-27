Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Finds twine in Game 1
Nyquist scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.
Nyquist was limited to three assists in seven games in the first round, but he scored in the first period against the Avs to break his goal drought. Nyquist is not known as a postseason performer, with 12 points in 43 playoff contests in his career, but he continues to get a run-out on the Sharks' top line.
