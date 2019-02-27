Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Physical in Sharks debut

Nyquist failed to score a point but did supply three hits, a shot on net and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Suiting up for his Sharks debut, the former Red Wing skated on the third line with Joe Thornton and Kevin Labanc and saw action on the second power-play unit as well. The three hits were actually a season high for Nyquist, and while he didn't make a big offensive impact for his new club, his willingness to get physical suggests he's plenty inspired by the chance to play for a Stanley Cup contender.