Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Posts assist

Nyquist generated an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Nyquist had 11 points in 19 games with the Sharks after being traded from the Red Wings, but ostensibly, that was a move made with the intent of shoring up the depth scoring. Nyquist totaled 60 points in 81 appearances this season, as well as 204 shots. He doesn't have to be the man in San Jose, but Sharks fans and fantasy owners alike will hope he makes a noticeable mark during the playoff run.