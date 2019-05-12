Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Provides pair of helpers

Nyquist supplied two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Nyquist's production has come in bunches, as Saturday marked his third two-assist outing in his last six games. He's produced a goal and nine helpers through 15 postseason appearances, meshing nicely with Logan Couture and Timo Meier on the Sharks' top line.