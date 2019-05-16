Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Records assist
Nyquist picked up a helper in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Nyquist has three helpers in as many games in the series, but he's only managed one shot on goal and has an even plus-minus rating. He's up to 11 points through 17 games in the playoffs overall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...