Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Records assist

Nyquist picked up a helper in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Nyquist has three helpers in as many games in the series, but he's only managed one shot on goal and has an even plus-minus rating. He's up to 11 points through 17 games in the playoffs overall.

