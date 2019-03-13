Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Registers pair of goals

Nyquist scored two goals in a 5-4 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is already making a big difference for the Sharks. In seven games since coming over from the Red Wings, Nyquist has three goals and four points. All four of those points have come in the last four contests. Overall, he has 19 goals and 53 points in 69 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories