Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Rings up two points
Nyquist scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.
Nyquist dished an assist to Evander Kane in the first period, and Kane returned the favor with a helper on Nyquist's goal in the third frame. The veteran winger has now posted 11 points in 19 games since being traded to the Sharks from Detroit, but he has just one tally and zero assists with the man advantage. The squad would like to see an improvement on those marks in the first round of playoffs versus the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Deposits game-winning goal•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in loss•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Snags helper in overwhelming loss•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Registers pair of goals•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Scores first goal with Sharks•
-
Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Physical in Sharks debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...