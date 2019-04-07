Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Rings up two points

Nyquist scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.

Nyquist dished an assist to Evander Kane in the first period, and Kane returned the favor with a helper on Nyquist's goal in the third frame. The veteran winger has now posted 11 points in 19 games since being traded to the Sharks from Detroit, but he has just one tally and zero assists with the man advantage. The squad would like to see an improvement on those marks in the first round of playoffs versus the Golden Knights.