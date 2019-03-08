Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Scores first goal with Sharks

Nyquist potted an empty-net goal to cap a 5-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Nyquist's goal, his 17th of the year, was his first point in four games with the Sharks. He's now at 50 points in 66 contests for the season. The playmaking winger has had to adjust to his new environment on San Jose's third line, but as he develops chemistry with Joe Thornton and Marcus Sorensen, he should be a solid contributor to the offense.