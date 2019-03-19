Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Snags helper in overwhelming loss

Nyquist registered an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nyquist has compiled three goals and two assists in 10 games since leaving the Red Wings for the Sharks at the trade deadline. The team shift hasn't resulted in an all-out surge for the Swede, as the punchy scoring winger has taken on a bigger defensive role at even strength for San Jose, and his power-play time is down a bit as well.