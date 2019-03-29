Sharks' Gustav Nyquist: Two points in loss

Nyquist scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

The goal is his first power-play point since being traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. Nyquist has eight points in 14 games with the Sharks, and a career-high 57 points overall in 76 appearances between the two teams. He's struggled to adjust initially, but has seven points in his last nine games, showing that chemistry has developed with his new teammates.