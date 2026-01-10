Wang scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Niagara's 4-2 win over Sudbury on Friday.

This was Wang's first game with the IceDogs after Thursday's trade away from Oshawa. Wang has taken a step up this year with 15 points in 29 outings, but he's still not displaying a ton of scoring potential. That should change on a more competitive team in Niagara, a club that will be competing for an OHL playoff spot for the rest of the season.