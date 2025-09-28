Wang has been reassigned to OHL Oshawa as part of the Sharks' roster cuts, the team announced Sunday.

Wang, San Jose's second-round pick in 2025, had been battling a lower-body injury that held him out of practices and games. Now, with camp beginning to wind down, San Jose has reassigned him to his junior team, as expected. The 18-year-old is also committed to play NCAA hockey at Boston University, so it'll probably be at least a couple of seasons before Wang officially turns pro.