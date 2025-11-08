Wang scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Oshawa's 5-4 loss to Brantford on Friday.

Wang has gotten off to a modest start with eight points over 11 games this season. His goal Friday was his first of the season, and this was just his second multi-point effort. A second-round pick of the Sharks in 2025, Wang is a large defenseman who has plenty of speed but still needs refinement in his skills, particularly on offense. He's with Oshawa this year but has a commitment to play college hockey for Boston University, which could happen in 2026-27.