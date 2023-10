Thrun posted a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Thrun has an assist in both of the games he's played this season. He's also picked up five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating, holding his own defensively on a team that has been outscored 12-5 through three contests. Thrun isn't a lock for the lineup yet, but he should have the edge over Ty Emberson while Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body) is injured.