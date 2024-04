Thrun picked up one goal and one assist in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Thrun snapped his 10-game goalless drought with a power-play marker in the first period to even the score at 1-1. After going nine games without a point, he has earned one goal and two helpers in his past two outings. Thrun has provided nine points, 46 shots on goal and 61 blocked shots through 46 games this season.