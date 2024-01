Thrun (shoulder) will not be in action versus the Sabres on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Thrun unavailable, the 22-year-old Shakir Mukhamadullin is expected to make his NHL debut and could even see time on the second power-play unit. For his part, Thrun has managed just three points in 23 games this season and probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside moving forward.