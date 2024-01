Thrun (shoulder) was added to injured reserve Saturday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Thrun suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. The 22-year-old blueliner will now be sidelined until the Sharks return from the All-Star break on Feb. 14. Thrun has a goal and two assists through 23 games in his rookie campaign. Ty Emberson was activated from IR in a corresponding move.