Thrun notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Thrun helped out on a Filip Zadina goal in the first period. The 22-year-old Thrun made his debut in 2022-23, picking up two assists in his first of eight appearances. The blueliner will have a chance to grow into a larger role at the NHL level this season, as the Sharks' defense corps has some established names but no true standout players. If he can work his way onto the first power-play unit, Thrun may be a solid waiver-wire option in fantasy.