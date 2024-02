Thrun logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.

The helper was Thrun's first point since Jan. 9, ending his nine-game drought. He missed six contests in that span due to a shoulder injury. Thrun has four points, 29 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating over 26 appearances at the NHL level this season. He's got some potential, but he's unlikely to realize most of it in 2023-24 while playing for one of the league's worst offenses.