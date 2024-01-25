Thrun was seen with his shoulder wrapped Thursday, raising questions about his availability for Saturday's contest against Buffalo, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Thrun has a goal, three points, 28 shots, 13 hits and 39 blocks in 23 outings this season. If he can't play Saturday, then Kyle Burroughs will likely remain in the lineup. Burroughs might otherwise be a healthy scratch to allow for Shakir Mukhamadullin, who was summoned from AHL San Jose on Thursday, to make his NHL debut.