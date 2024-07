Thrun signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.

Thrun just finished his entry-level contract and posted 11 points over 51 contests last year. He earned four of those points on the power play and added 71 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating. With the Sharks expected to grow a bit in 2024-25, Thrun should be able to contribute a bit more as a bottom-four defenseman with a power-play role, though his fantasy usefulness is still likely to be limited to deep formats.