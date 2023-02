Thrun's NHL player rights were acquired by the Sharks from the Ducks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

San Jose will have the first crack at signing Thrun after he informed Anaheim that he didn't plan to sign with the club before his rights expire Aug. 15. The 2019 fourth-round pick has generated 26 points in 28 games for Havard this season during his junior campaign. If he doesn't sign with the Sharks, Thrun will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.