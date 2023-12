Thrun was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thrun has played in just three NHL games this season, tallying two assists, three shots on goal and seven blocked shots while averaging 17:47 of ice time. The decision to demote Thrun could be a temporary cap-saving measure before bringing him back ahead of Tuesday's contest versus Winnipeg, or it could be an indication that Marc-Edouard Vlasic (personal) will be back with the team.