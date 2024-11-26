Thrun notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Thrun returned to the lineup, replacing Jack Thompson, who was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday. The 23-year-old Thrun made a valuable impact, setting up Macklin Celebrini's goal at 1:03 of the third period, which was the game-winner. Thrun has seven assists, 15 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 16 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 21 appearances this season. His playing time is temporarily safe -- after Thompson's demotion, the Sharks are carrying only six blueliners, though Marc-Edouard Vlasic (back) is reportedly close to being ready for his season debut, which could bump Thrun from the lineup once again.