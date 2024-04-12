Thrun notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Thrun's offense has come to life late in the season -- he has a goal and four assists over his last four contests. The 23-year-old defenseman is at three goals, seven helpers, 47 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 48 appearances. While he hasn't done a lot, he's seeing significant minutes and some power-play time that gives him upside in deeper fantasy formats over the final week of the campaign.