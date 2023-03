Thrun posted two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

It was a dream debut for the Harvard product, as he picked up both assists in the first period. Thrun logged 18:46 of ice time in his first NHL outing. He was a point-per-game player at the collegiate level, and he should get an audition in the NHLfor the remainder of the season, which could give him some appeal in DFS if he continues to display good instincts in the offensive zone.